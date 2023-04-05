Hit-and-Run on I-16, I-75 Claims Life of Pedestrian, Search for Driver Continues

MACON — A fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian occurred early Wednesday morning on I-16 westbound at its intersection with I-75 northbound, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 2:17 a.m., with reports that a man was struck while walking on the interstate. The vehicle that struck the victim has not yet been identified, and authorities are still investigating the incident.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name will not be released until next of kin have been identified.

The investigation into this fatal collision is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Additional information will be released by the sheriff’s office as it becomes available.