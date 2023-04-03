Padlock Mountain Road in Floyd County will be closed for two days. Here’s why

The Gist: Padlock Mountain Road in Floyd County will be closed for two days for essential cross drain replacement work, affecting local traffic.

What Happened?: Floyd County Public Works announced the temporary closure of Padlock Mountain Road, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. The road closure is necessary to replace two failed cross drains, and the work is expected to last until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Affected Area: The closure will impact the section of Padlock Mountain Road between #7 Georgia Avenue and #23 Padlock Mountain Road.

Local residents will still have access within the work zone, but other traffic will be redirected.

Detour Route: To avoid the construction zone, drivers can use Glenn Road and Davis Road as alternative routes.

Stay Informed: For updates on the road closure and the progress of the work, follow Floyd County, GA – Government on social media. For further information or inquiries, contact Public Works at (706) 236-2495.