Dunwoody launches plan to boost road safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists

The Gist: Road safety in Dunwoody could improve for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers, as the city moves forward with developing a Local Road Safety Action Plan. The plan involves data analysis, public input, and prioritization, with the aim of reducing fatalities and serious injuries on local roads.

Taking Action: The city approved a contract with Toole Design to create a Local Road Safety Action Plan, reflecting its commitment to enhancing conditions for all road users. The plan will analyze crash data, gather public input, and prioritize strategies to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on Dunwoody streets.

Why It Matters: Focusing on improving street safety is crucial for residents and drivers, particularly for vulnerable users such as pedestrians and bicyclists. The community’s input will be instrumental in understanding their experiences and priorities, ensuring the plan addresses pressing concerns.

What’s Next?: Over the next three years, the council has allocated $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for street safety improvements, which includes funding for the Local Road Safety Action Plan contract, safe street construction projects and a new Safe Streets program manager. Additionally, the plan will enable the city to apply for federal funding through the Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program, established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Team Effort: Jonathan Digioia, Dunwoody’s new Safe Streets program manager, will collaborate with Toole Design on the plan, identifying quick fixes to support safer streets for all users. The plan will focus on high-risk locations within the city and guide investments in strategies and projects that yield the most significant safety benefits.

About Dunwoody: Situated in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Dunwoody is a flourishing city with a population of around 50,000 residents. In terms of education, the city’s residents excel, with 96% of them being high school graduates and 68% holding a college degree. Dunwoody’s median household income stands at an impressive $85,000, showcasing the city’s strong economy and well-educated workforce.