The Sunrise Report: Stories you may have missed in the last week

Happy New Year, Georgia! Here’s to a great 2023.

This Week’s Weather Forecast: The week will start off with a dense fog this morning that will last until about 10 a.m. Once the fog dissipates, today will feel like spring. Highs are expected to reach 73 degrees.

Showers are expected Tuesday afternoon with highs near 74 degrees.

On Wednesday, rain will continue with showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. Highs will be near 73 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to start dropping Thursday through Sunday. On Thursday, highs will be near 60, Friday, temperatures will be around 54 degrees, Saturday will be sunny with a high near 57 and Sunday’s high will be about 60 degrees.

Looking back at 2022: We posted two recaps of 2022 over the weekend. The first is a look at the top 22 Georgia news stories of 2022, and the second is the year in pictures.

Stories you may have missed: Despite being a holiday week, Georgia was bustling with news. If you were off work or spending much needed time with family last week, you may have missed these. Here is a rundown of the most important stories in the last week.