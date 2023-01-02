The Sunrise Report: Stories you may have missed in the last week

Happy New Year, Georgia! Here’s to a great 2023.
This Week’s Weather Forecast: The week will start off with a dense fog this morning that will last until about 10 a.m. Once the fog dissipates, today will feel like spring. Highs are expected to reach 73 degrees.
Showers are expected Tuesday afternoon with highs near 74 degrees.
On Wednesday, rain will continue with showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. Highs will be near 73 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to start dropping Thursday through Sunday. On Thursday, highs will be near 60, Friday, temperatures will be around 54 degrees, Saturday will be sunny with a high near 57 and Sunday’s high will be about 60 degrees.
Looking back at 2022: We posted two recaps of 2022 over the weekend. The first is a look at the top 22 Georgia news stories of 2022, and the second is the year in pictures.
Stories you may have missed: Despite being a holiday week, Georgia was bustling with news. If you were off work or spending much needed time with family last week, you may have missed these. Here is a rundown of the most important stories in the last week.
- A Georgia Congressman wants the IRS to audit the president’s taxes every year.
- Some new laws went into effect in Georgia yesterday.
- Monroe County is still battling a water shortage that began last week.
- Tomorrow, Atlanta officials will consider giving free gun storage lock boxes to residents to prevent accidental shootings.
- Speaking of accidental shootings, a 17-year-old boy was shot by celebratory gunfire near Underground Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.
- If you think celebratory gunfire is dumb, it sadly doesn’t end there. Georgia ranks third in the nation for — and we can’t believe we’re typing this — railroad crossing crashes.
- While we’re on the subject of driving, the Georgia State Patrol has tallied the number of fatalities over the Christmas holiday. Thirteen people died in car crashes over the Christmas holiday.
- A Georgia man was accused of killing a man and then driving away to set his own truck on fire.
- A Georgia deputy was hospitalized last week after a suspect rammed his patrol car. Later, at the hospital, law enforcement officers say the suspect assaulted a second deputy.
- Another Georgia deputy was hospitalized after a car crash.
- And on the lighter side of the news, Willie B. Jr. is going to be a father for the first time.