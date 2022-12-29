Georgia deputy released from hospital after wreck

The Scoop: A Toombs County Deputy who was involved in a car crash Tuesday has been released from the hospital.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Wallace Thompson was released from Memorial Health Meadows Hospital yesterday with a clean bill of health. Thompson should be able to return to work after several days of rest and healing.

What Happened?: Just after noon on Tuesday Toombs County 911 Dispatch received a call that a

deputy in a Toombs County Sheriff’s Office patrol truck was involved in a wreck with a minivan

at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia.

The Vidalia Police Department, Vidalia Fire, first responders, Tombs Sheriff’s Office, and Toombs-Montgomery EMS responded to the scene. Deputy Thompson was driving the Sheriff’s truck and an Emanuel County woman was driving the minivan.

Both parties suffered minor injuries and were transported to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital for further evaluation.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Thompson was stopped in the turning lane facing west bound while waiting for traffic to clear so he could turn left into a parking lot. Griffin’s vehicle was in the outside lane of Highway 280 traveling east bound when her vehicle crossed into the turning lane, striking Thompson.

The crash has been turned over to Georgia State Patrol for further investigation.