Georgia man accused of killing a man and then setting his own truck on fire

A 29-year-old Georgia man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he killed a man and then drove to another city to set his own truck on fire.

Brandon Daniel Spires, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort, of Milan.

Fort was found dead outside a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on Wednesday.

According to the GBI, Spires shot Fort then drove to Jacksonville, Georgia and set his own truck on fire. Spires was taken into custody by Telfair County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the vicinity of his burned truck and taken to the Telfair County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

