Sheriff: A Georgia man rammed a deputy’s patrol car and assaulted a second deputy at the hospital

A 22-year-old Georgia man is in custody after Sheriff’s officials say he rammed a deputy’s patrol car with a stolen car and assaulted a second deputy while at the hospital.

The incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. Deputy sheriffs were dispatched to Stendal Drive near Calhoun in response to a report of a domestic disturbance where it was reported to police that a drunken man was assaulting another man with edged weapons and tools, and had stolen a vehicle.

A deputy arrived on Stendal Drive within four minutes and observed the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. The deputy attempted to block Stendal Drive with his patrol car to prevent the suspect from escaping into traffic on Dews Pond Road.

The suspect, later identified as Justin Tyler Marshall, accelerated the stolen car he was driving and rammed the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Although injured, the deputy managed to remove himself from the deployed airbag, exit his mangled vehicle, arrest Marshall without further incident, and hold him until the arrival of other deputy sheriffs who’d responded to his radio call for help.

The deputy was taken to Gordon Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery. Marshall was taken to the hospital as well to be checked for injuries. At the hospital, deputies say Marshall assaulted a second deputy.

Marshall will be jailed and charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft, battery on a peace officer, DUI, and a litany of lesser offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the time of this incident, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office held an outstanding warrant for Marshall’s arrest for Violation of Probation. Marshall is currently serving a probation sentence for assault.

Marshall was incarcerated in the Gordon County Jail on two different occasions in 2021, both times for violating the terms of his probation. His first encounter with the Sheriff’s Office was a 2013 arrest for battery and disrupting the operation of a public school.

“I am extremely thankful that our deputy was not severely injured. I am very proud of his actions in protecting innocent people tonight, and apprehending a dangerous offender, conspicuously doing so after having been stunned and hurt. This incident is a reminder of both the dangers faced by peace officers every day, and the level of care and dedication to this community they exhibit,” said Sheriff Mitch Ralston.