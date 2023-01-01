17-year-old shot by celebratory gunfire near Underground Atlanta on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTA — An Atlanta teenager was shot New Year’s Eve near Underground Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, celebratory gunfire could be to blame.

Officers were alerted at about 12:20 a.m. to a 17-year-old boy who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police say the preliminary investigation indicates this could be the result of celebratory gunfire from another location where one of the rounds grazed the victim while he was in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street.

At this time, the investigation continues.

Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.

The shooting occurred near Underground Atlanta during the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop event. It is the first time since 2019 that the event has been held.