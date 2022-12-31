In The Know: Should Atlanta give residents free lock boxes for gun storage?

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta’s latest effort to curb gun violence in the city may involve giving lock boxes for firearm storage to residents free of charge.

According to city officials, providing lock boxes can significantly prevent the number of accidental shootings.

The City Council will consider legislation during Tuesday’s city council meeting to request that the mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction and the Atlanta Police Department develop a program to provide firearm safety storage, or lock boxes, free of charge to qualifying Atlanta residents to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms and related crimes.

You can read the full gun storage lockbox ordinance here.

What do you think?

0 Should the City of Atlanta give residents gun storage lockboxes for free?

Why It Matters: While much attention is given to national politics and the workings of Congress and the White House, local government meetings are where the decisions that impact your daily life are made. City Council, County Commission, School Board Meetings, and Town Halls are where your elected leaders discuss and decide the issues that most effect your family and your community. These meetings are open to the public.



Each week, The Georgia Sun highlights some of the meetings and local government actions you need to know about in your community to keep you informed and to make sure you know what decisions your elected officials are considering and how your tax dollars are being spent.