Dense fog warning for North and Central Georgia Monday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for tonight into tomorrow morning by the National Weather Service.

When encountering fog, make sure to slow down and leave plenty of distance between you and the car ahead of you.

Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog is expected.

The advisory begins at 1 a.m. and should end around 10 a.m. Monday.

Clear skies and calm winds will aid in the development of fog tonight that could be dense at times across

portions of north and central Georgia. Any additional delayed firework activity could aid in thick fog development as well.