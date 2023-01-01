Water Shortage Update: If you need bottled water in Monroe County, here’s where to get it

Monroe County Emergency Services will continue distributing bottled water from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the High Falls Fire Station at 3901 High Falls Road for North Monroe County residents affected by the ongoing water shortage.

The water is being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis with two cases available per family. County officials say there is still plenty of water available for any households who are need of it.

The North Monroe County Water System has been reconnected to Butts County’s water system for more than 48 hours and water levels and pressure have returned to their normal levels. Monroe County began flushing the north water system lines this morning, which could result in a temporary discoloration to the system’s water.

Some customers have already noticed some discoloration over the past week, which is related to system mains that were broken.

Once the lines have been flushed, Monroe County’s water system management firm, H2O Innovations, will submit a 24-hour bacteria test for state approval. Once the test is passed, the existing Boil Water Advisory will be lifted.

In the meantime, as a precaution, North Monroe County Water System customers are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.

The Boil Water Advisory does not apply to customers who already receive water from the City of Forsyth or customers on Monroe County’s South Water System.