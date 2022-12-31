Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop returns tonight

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s famed New Year’s Eve Peach Drop will return tonight after several years on hiatus.

The event was supposed to return last year, but an end-of-year COVID search caused its cancellation.

This year, it returns in full force.

The event will be held at Underground Atlanta with the stage opening at 6 p.m. and the historic peach dropping at midnight.

The much-beloved celebration attracts tens of thousands of attendees and is cemented into Atlanta’s rich history.

Two-time Emmy Award Winner, radio personality and Atlanta native Ryan Cameron will serve as the host and emcee of the event.

“What can get any more ATL than this! We can’t wait to see everyone at the Underground. JD is a LEGEND and we’ve got some real surprises,” said Ryan Cameron.

Global entertainment company Live Nation will produce the event. Other partners include the Coca-Cola Company, Underground Atlanta and 23andMe.

“The Peach Drop is back and better than ever,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “This festival has been a tradition for generations, and it is my pleasure to be able to host a world-class event with these amazing partners so residents and visitors alike can make new memories ringing in the New Year together in Atlanta.”