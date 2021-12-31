Yearly Reminder: Celebratory gunfire should not be part of New Year’s Eve

It’s that time of year again when some Georgians need to be reminded that gravity still works the same on New Year’s Eve as it does any other day of the year. In short, what goes up, must come down, and if a bullet is fired in the air, the deadly projectile will come down and can cause severe injury and death to anyone in its path.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies that is sending a reminder to the public to refrain from using celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

If you aren’t familiar with the term, Celebratory gunfire is defined as “shooting a firearm into the air in celebration”.

Not only is celebratory gunfire dangerous, but it is also against the law.

Shooting firearms recklessly and discharging a firearm 50 yards from a public street or highway are both against the law.

Many people seem to think think that a bullet will travel really high into the sky, but they don’t think about the fact that it comes back down at a high rate of speed.

Law enforcement officers will be out on New Year’s Eve, paying special attention to individuals engaged in reckless conduct with firearms and fireworks as well as those who decide to drink and drive.

