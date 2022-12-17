Man who was shot at Full House Tavern dies

MACON — The man who was shot outside the Full House Tavern on Monday has died from his injuries.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday that the victim, 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls, died at the hospital from the wounds he received in the parking lot of the Full House Tavern at 3709 Bloomfield Road.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, Bulls was pronounced deceased Saturday morning. His next of kin has been notified.

This incident is still under investigation and has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.