One injured in shooting in parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon

MACON — A 42-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person shot  in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies found a 42-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.


The man was taken to the Atrium Health Hospital  and is listed in critical condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. 

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. 

