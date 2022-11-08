Live Georgia Election Updates: How is Election Day voting going so far?

Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia.

Two Cobb precincts will stay open late

Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed the order, which will extend the voting hours of the Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center until 7:45 p.m.

The Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will accept in-person voting until 7:06 p.m.

Elections workers experienced delays in preparing the precinct to open, prompting the request to the judge.

Two poll workers fired in Johns Creek

Two poll workers at a precinct in Johns Creek were fired this morning just before voting began. Fulton County elections officials say their removal was due to a social media post. Read the full story here.

Election day has been ‘spectacularly boring’ in Georgia

Georgia Election official Gabriel Sterling says voting throughout Georgia has been “spectacularly boring” so far, with no major issues being reported.

According to Sterling, the average wait time at the polls statewide was about two minutes as of 10:30 a.m.

The Georgia Sun will continue to have updates on voting throughout the day, as well as live results tonight as they come in.