Two Johns Creek poll workers were fired just before polls opened

The Scoop: Two poll workers at a precinct in Johns Creek were fired this morning just before voting began. Fulton County elections officials say their removal was due to a social media post.

What we know: According to Nadine Williams, the Interim Director of Registration and Elections for Fulton County, the two removed poll workers were a mother and son. While Williams was not able to release all of the details, she did tell reporters that the social media post raised a security concern and may have contained images of the polling location.

What happened?: According to Williams, another poll worker brought the issues to the attention of elections officials who then told state elections officials about the issue. State officials agreed with Fulton County elections officials that the two poll workers should be removed until the matter could be investigated.

Other Updates: Williams said voting has been smooth in Fulton County and there have been no reports so far of any voter intimidation.