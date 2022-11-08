Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results

We will be posting the results on this page as they come in. Please refresh to see the most up-to-date information.

Abrams concedes (11:14 p.m.)

Stacey Abrams has called Brian Kemp and conceded the governor’s race. As it stands right now, Kemp has 53% of the vote, a margin that has continued to widen as the votes have been counted.

More than 3 million votes counted (10:18 p.m.)

With 3.1 million votes counted, Herschel Walker has a narrow lead with 49.07% in the Senate Race. Raphael Warnock has 49.01% With less than 50%, the race is still headed to a runoff.

In the governor’s race, Brian Kemp has 53% of the vote and Stacey Abrams has 45%.

Senate Race may not avoid a runoff (10:07 p.m.)

With 64% of precincts reporting, the Senate race is a nail-biter. Raphael Warnock has 49.2% of the vote and Herschel Walker has 48.8%. Neither candidate has more than the 50% necessary to avoid a runoff. Libertarian Chase Oliver has 1.89% of the vote.

In the governor’s race, the margin isn’t as close. Brian Kemp has 53% of the vote and Stacey Abrams has 45%.

In the Lt. Governor’s race, the numbers aren’t as close as the last update. Republican Burt Jones now has 51% of the vote and Democrat Charlie Bailey has 46%.

50% of precincts have now reported (9:51 p.m.)

With 50% of precincts reporting, Raphael Warnock has 50% in the U.S. Senate race. Herschel Walker has 47.8%.

In the governor’s race, Brian Kemp has 52% and Stacey Abrams has 47%.

Kemp and Warnock have 51% of the vote (9:32 p.m.)

With 45% of precincts reporting, Raphael Warnock has 51% of the vote in the Senate Race. Herschel Walker has 46%. If this margin holds, Warnock will avoid a runoff.

In the governor’s race, Brian Kemp has 51% of the vote and Stacey Abrams has 48%.

In the down ballot races the margins are a little different. The Lt. Governor’s race is close with Republican Burt Jones at 49.5% and Democrat Charlie Bailey at 48.6%. Libertarian Ryan Graham holds 1.89% of the vote and could cause this race to go to a runoff.

The Secretary of State’s race carries the a larger margin than the governor’s race, with Republican Brad Raffensperger holding 51% of the vote and Bee Nguyen at 46%.

The attorney general’s race is another close one. Republican incumbent Chris Carr has 49.9% of the vote. Democrat Jen Jordan has 48.7%. Libertarian Martin Cowen has 1.31% of the vote and could force a runoff.

The commissioner of agriculture and commissioner of insurance races both have Republicans with 51% of the vote.

In the state school superintendent race, Incumbent Republican Richard Woods has 52% of the vote and Alisha Thomas Searcy has 47% of the vote.

2 million votes counted (9:08 p.m.)

With just over 2 million votes counted, Raphael Warnock has 50% of the vote and Herschel Walker has 47%.

In the governor’s race, Brian Kemp has 52% of the vote and Stacey Abrams has 47%.

25% of the votes have been counted (8:57 p.m.)

With just over 25% of precincts reporting here is where the key races in Georgia stand right now.

U.S. Senate: Raphael Warnock has 51% of the vote. Herschel Walker has 47%. Libertarian Chase Oliver has 1.69% of the vote and could push the race to a runoff.

Governor: Brian Kemp has 51% of the vote. Stacey Abrams has 47%.

Lt. Governor: Republican Burt Jones has 49% of the vote and Democrat Charlie Bailey has 48% of the vote. Libertarian Ryan Graham has 1.79% of the vote. Right now the race is headed for a runoff.

Secretary of State: Republican Brad Raffensperger has 51% of the vote. Bee Nguyen has 45%.

Attorney General: Republican Chris Carr has 50% of the vote. Jen Jordan has 48%.

School Superintendent: Republican Richard Woods has 52% of the vote. Alisha Thomas Searcy has 47%.

Constitutional Amendments and Referendums: Georgia voters are overwhelmingly voting “yes” to all four statewide amendments and referendums.

Kemp and Abrams race is close (8:49 p.m.)

With just over 1.6 million votes counted, the governor’s race has gotten much tighter. Brian Kemp now leads with 49.9% to Stacey Abrams 49.4%. Libertarian Shane Hazel holds .54% of the vote.

In the Senate Race, Warnock has 52% of the vote and Herschel Walker has 45.6% of the vote. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver is faring better than the libertarian in the governor’s race with 1.62% of the vote.

Vote totals still show Democrats ahead (8:15 p.m.)

With just over 1.5 million votes counted, Raphael Warnock has 54% of the vote and Herschel Walker has 44% in the U.S. Senate race.

In the Governor’s race, Stacey Abrams has 50% of the vote and Brian Kemp has 48%.

The margins between the Democrats and Republicans is narrowing as the votes are being counted.

Over 1 million votes counted (8 p.m.)

With 1.1 million votes counted so far, Warnock has 56% of the vote to Herschel Walker’s 41%.

In the governor’s race, Stacey Abrams has 53% of the vote and Brian Kemp has 46% of the vote.

Early votes are currently coming in (7:45 p.m.)

The votes we are seeing in Georgia right now are mostly the early votes that are being counted and not the Election Day votes. As expected, the early vote numbers favor democrats, which accounts for the leads we are seeing for democrats across the board right now.

With 641,578 votes counted in the Senate race, Raphael Warnock has 59% of the vote and Herschel Walker has 38%.

In the governor’s race, Stacey Abrams has 56% of the vote and Brian Kemp has 43%.

Democrats are also making a strong showing in the Lt. Governor’s Race, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Insurance, School Superintendent and Commissioner of Labor races.

Half a million votes counted so far (7:30 p.m.)

With just over 500,000 votes in, Warnock has 60% of the vote in the U.S. Senate Race. Herschel Walker has 37%.

In the Governor’s race, Stacey Abrams has 57% of the vote and Brian Kemp has 42%.

Results have started to come in (7:15 p.m.)

Very early results are coming in. With 334,996 votes counted, Raphael Warnock has 71% of the vote in the Senate Race to Herschel Walker’s 26%.

In the Governor’s race, with just 336,351 votes counted, Stacey Abrams has 68% of the vote and Brian Kemp has 31%.

Polls close throughout Georgia (7 p.m.)

Polls have closed throughout Georgia and now the wait for the vote count begins. In addition to the highly publicized Governor’s race and Senate Race, Georgia voters will be deciding on all statewide offices as well as U.S. House seats and state house and senate offices.