Rain and thunderstorms expected today and Wednesday

Georgians awoke Tuesday morning to rain and heavy thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain will be with us all day today and will return for an encore performance on Wednesday afternoon.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue to overspread north and central Georgia this morning and will linger well into the evening hours.

Thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds and locally heavy

rainfall. This morning, the primary severe hazard will be large hail. This afternoon, the primary severe hazard would be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

A tornado or two is also possible. Repeated rounds of storms will increase the risk for flooding and flash flooding of creeks and streams.

A line of showers and scattered thunderstorms will move through the area on Wednesday afternoon. Some storms may become strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated

large hail.

A brief tornado or two are possible. Localized flooding and flash flooding is possible, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall on Tuesday.