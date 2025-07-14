Families can enjoy free activities while shopping for school supplies and summer deals at North Georgia shopping center

Tanger Outlets Commerce will host a free Back-to-School Bash featuring activities for children and families on Saturday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event, sponsored by Atlanta Suits Outlet, will include inflatables, caricature art, face painting and character meet-and-greets near the H&M store at the shopping center.

Shoppers can also take advantage of the center’s “Summer of Savings” promotion while attending the event.

The Back-to-School Bash is free and open to the public. Tanger Outlets Commerce is located at 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd. in Commerce, Georgia.