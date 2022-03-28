Taste of Alpharetta 2022 set for May 12

ALPHARETTA — The 30th Annual Taste of Alpharetta will fill the streets of downtown Alpharetta with drool-worthy aromas from signature dishes served by restaurants across the North Fulton area. On May 12 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the downtown area on both the east and west sides of Main Street will be lined with booth after booth serving delectable bites.

Visitors can enjoy culinary creations from restaurants such as 2BWhole Gluten Free Bakery, Bagel Boys Café, Coalition Food and Beverage, Foundation Social Eatery, Holmes Restaurant, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Smokejack BBQ, VAS Kouzina, and many more.

Families can experience the Kid Zones where children can enjoy wild fun and all ages will enjoy the toe-tappin’ tunes from live music performances from soulful pop artist, Michael Mango, blues Americana folk band, Heather Luttrell and the Possumden, Her Majesty’s Request, a British Invasion/pop group, and more across three different stages throughout downtown.

Taste of Alpharetta is a beloved event for visitors and residents alike, boasting crowds of over 35,000 attendees. After a two-year hiatus, attendance is expected to be even greater thanks to the excitement surrounding the event’s return.

“Taste of Alpharetta has become a signature event for our community, offering a unique opportunity to experience many of Alpharetta’s restaurants in one place in one night,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This event is one of my favorites in the community and has become an annual tradition for festival goers and food connoisseurs over the years. We invite and welcome individuals, families, foodies and festival lovers to join us and experience a taste of Alpharetta’s unique, chef-driven restaurants at this special event you won’t want to miss.”

Admission to Taste of Alpharetta is free with food tickets available for purchase at $0.50 each. Attendees will use the tickets to purchase samples from the various restaurants that range in value from $0.50 to $4.00. For the first time ever, festival goers can purchase food tickets in advance to avoid lines at the ticket booth and use all five hours of the event sampling every scrumptious bite their heart desires!

For the most up-to-date information regarding this event, including a listing of all restaurants participating, please visit www.awesomealpharetta.com.