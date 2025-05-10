Roswell Answers Questions About Shutdown of Economy Hotel

After facing backlash on social media about the timing of evacuating a hotel where human trafficking violations were discovered last week, Roswell officials have published responses to frequently asked questions from concerned residents regarding the forced closure of the property.

The city has posted a Q&A addressing the most common inquiries they’ve received about the hotel shutdown. You can read it below.

Q: Why did the City issue an Order to Vacate the hotel?

A: Inspections conducted on May 1 and May 4 by Roswell’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Community Risk Reduction Division revealed 22 serious life-safety violations, including non-functional fire alarms, exposed wiring, structural decay, significant water intrusion, and a non-working elevator with no alternative accessible options.

These violations posed an immediate and unacceptable threat to the safety of occupants, including families and children. The City had both a legal and moral obligation to act swiftly to protect lives and prevent a potential tragedy.

Q: Who gave the order that the hotel needed to be evacuated?

A: The City of Roswell’s Fire Chief issued the Order to Vacate, acting under the authority granted by the City of Roswell Code of Ordinances (Chapter 22, Section 22-32) and in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 25-2-12(c) of the Georgia State Fire Code. This decision was made in consultation with the Fire Marshal and Chief Building Inspector following the identification of critical life-safety hazards requiring immediate action.

Q: What was the history of citations at this hotel? What happened in the most recent inspections that prompted the “Order to Vacate”?

A: The Roswell Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Community Risk Reduction Division conduct annual inspections of commercial properties as part of the City’s regular inspection cycle. The Economy Hotel’s most recent annual inspection was scheduled for and completed on May 1, 2025.

Since 2021, inspections at the Economy Hotel have revealed an escalating pattern of violations:

• 2021: Inspection completed on February 26; 2 violations identified.

• 2022: Inspection completed on April 29; 3 violations identified.

• 2023: Inspection completed on May 2; 4 violations identified.

• 2025: Inspection completed on May 1; 20 violations identified.

Due to the significant increase in violations and concerns about additional hidden hazards, the City conducted a follow-up inspection on Sunday, May 4, 2025, specifically to inspect unoccupied rooms (as state law prohibits entry into occupied rooms without consent). This inspection uncovered even more serious conditions, including non-functional smoke alarms, widespread mold, exposed wiring, and a non-operational elevator with no alternative accessibility options.

As a result, the total number of life-safety violations rose to 22, prompting the issuance of the Order to Vacate to protect the immediate health and safety of occupants.

Q: Why did people have to vacate the property so quickly?

A: The risks and violations uncovered demanded urgent action. After the City was granted access to previously vacant hotel rooms, inspectors discovered even more serious life-threatening conditions, including widespread mold, structural deficiencies, and numerous rooms without functioning smoke alarms—violations that posed an immediate danger to occupants, including families and children. The City had both a moral and legal obligation to act swiftly to protect the health and safety of all individuals on the property.

Q: What is being done to help people who lived at the hotel?

A: The City of Roswell is leading a coordinated and proactive response to ensure displaced residents receive the support they need. A City-led, multi-departmental assistance team was immediately deployed and has been working on-site daily to manage housing placement, transportation, financial assistance, and connections to vital resources.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the City also provided $25,000 in direct seed funding to The Drake House to jumpstart relocation services and provide immediate relief to affected families. While nonprofit partners are assisting with meals, water, and other supplies, it is the City’s leadership and coordination that is driving these efforts forward to ensure no family is left without assistance during this critical time.

Q: Which groups have been part of the City’s assistance team?

A: The City of Roswell assembled and led a coordinated response team, working directly with key community partners, county agencies, housing organizations, and faith-based charities to deliver comprehensive support to those affected. In addition, many community members generously offered time and resources to assist.

The following organizations formed the core of the City-led assistance effort:

• City of Roswell Police Department

• City of Roswell Fire Department

• City of Roswell Code Enforcement

• City of Roswell Resident and Business Services (staffed the assistance hotline and intake process)

• City of Roswell Recreation & Parks Department (provided on-site data support)

• Fulton County Schools

• The Drake House

• Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA)

• Fulton County Continuum of Care

• Gateway Center

• Gracious Plenty

• Single Parent Alliance and Resource Center (SPARC)

The City will continue to lead these collaborative efforts to ensure all remaining needs are addressed.

Q: How many people were occupying the Economy Hotel at the time when the ‘Order to Vacate’ was served? And how many people have been helped?

A: The exact number of occupants as of May 6 is unknown because the hotel did not maintain accurate headcounts for each room. However, records showed that 118 of the 127 rooms were marked as “paid for” by hotel management. Through on-site outreach and intake efforts between May 6 and May 9, the City accounted for 156 adults and 50 children staying at the property.

As of the afternoon of May 9, the City had received 83 verified requests for assistance and provided direct support to 66 individuals, including housing and relocation assistance, transportation, and moving services. The City continues to lead efforts to ensure all remaining occupants receive the help they need before the May 10 deadline.

Q: How many families with school-age children are at the hotel?

A: The City identified 12 families with children enrolled in school. As of 5 p.m. on May 9, all of these families have received assistance and have been connected with safe housing options.

Throughout the week, Fulton County Schools worked alongside the City-led team on-site, providing direct support to students and their families, including coordinating school transportation to minimize disruption to their education.

Q: What was the City’s process for connecting with the hotel occupants?

A: The City of Roswell led a proactive, organized, and multi-channel effort to ensure all hotel occupants were informed of the hazardous conditions and available assistance:

• On May 6, City representatives delivered official notices—in both English and Spanish—to every hotel room, informing occupants of the life-safety hazards, the Order to Vacate, and how to request assistance.

• Each day since, City teams conducted repeated door-to-door outreach to ensure all occupants received this information and were connected directly to City-led assistance services.

• The City implemented a systematic tracking process to document contact attempts and confirm outreach to every occupied room.

• As of May 9, out of 117 rooms listed as occupied or paid for, the City has provided assistance to 46 rooms, with an additional 46 rooms documented as “no assistance requested.”

• The City remains on-site and will continue direct outreach until all occupants receive the support they need and the property is fully vacated by the May 10 deadline.

Multiple intake options were provided to make assistance easily accessible:

• A dedicated phone line was available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the City’s Resident and Business Services.

• On-site intake services were available at the hotel each day.

• Door-to-door outreach provided in-person opportunities to begin the intake process immediately.

Q: How many people has the City’s team helped so far?

A: As of 5 p.m. on May 9, the City of Roswell’s team had received 83 verified requests for assistance from confirmed occupants of the Economy Hotel. These requests were gathered through on-site intake forms, direct outreach, emails, and phone calls.

Assistance has already been provided to 66 individuals, including housing and relocation support, transportation, and moving services. This includes all 12 families with children enrolled in school, who have secured assistance and housing placements as of May 9.

The City is continuing to lead and execute direct support efforts to address all remaining cases without delay.

Q: Did the City prioritize families, especially those with children in school?

A: Yes, the City of Roswell led a coordinated response to prioritize assistance for the most vulnerable residents, including families with children, pregnant individuals, seniors with mobility or health issues, individuals with serious medical conditions or dependent on medical equipment, single parents with dependents, and those facing mental health or substance dependency challenges without immediate support.

Special attention was given to families with school-age children to minimize disruptions to their education. As of 5 p.m. on May 9, all 12 families with children enrolled in school have successfully received assistance and secured housing options.

Q: What financial support has the City provided to those who have been affected by the closure?

A: The City of Roswell took immediate action by providing $25,000 in direct funding to The Drake House, specifically to support housing and relocation assistance for those displaced from the Economy Hotel. These funds are being used exclusively to help affected individuals and families secure safe housing and access critical services during this transition.

Q: Did the closing of the hotel have anything to do with recent arrests at the hotel?

A: While public safety complaints and recent trafficking arrests reinforced the need for immediate review, the Order to Vacate was based strictly on the serious structural, fire, and life-safety violations uncovered during inspections on May 1 and May 4.

After gaining access to previously vacant rooms, inspectors discovered even more hazardous conditions, including widespread mold, structural deterioration, and numerous rooms without functioning smoke alarms—creating life-threatening risks that required swift and decisive action.

Q: What happens as of the Saturday, May 10, 5 p.m. deadline?

A: In accordance with the Order to Vacate, the hotel must be fully vacated by 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. The City is working tirelessly to support all affected residents, providing multiple daily opportunities for relocation assistance and critical resources.

At the deadline, the site will be secured with fencing, and unauthorized entry will be strictly prohibited to protect public safety and prevent access to the unsafe structure.

Q: How can the public help?

A: The City of Roswell is leading the response and has partnered with The Drake House, a trusted local nonprofit, to coordinate financial support efforts. While the City has already provided $25,000 in direct funding to launch relocation and support services, additional community contributions are critical to expanding this assistance.

Donations go directly toward helping displaced individuals and families secure safe housing and access essential services. As of the morning of May 10, more than $25,000 has already been raised through community generosity—building on the City’s leadership and investment in this critical effort.

To contribute, please visit www.TheDrakeHouse.org or text “ROSWELLSTRONG” to 44-321.