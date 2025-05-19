A German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who helped seize over five kilograms of narcotics will be the face of a community race supporting first responders.

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation announced its K9 5K race will return on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Dave & Buster’s in Alpharetta. The event serves as a qualifier for the Peachtree Road Race.

This year’s race honors K9 Maverick, a three-year-old police dog who has worked with the Alpharetta Police Department for over two years. Maverick specializes in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, and suspect apprehension.

“The K9 5K is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of community spirit and unwavering support for the brave men and women who protect us daily,” said Jamie Pennington, Chairman of the Board for the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance will be the presenting sponsor for the event.

Race participants will receive an exclusive T-shirt featuring K9 Maverick. Proceeds from the event will help provide equipment, training, and community safety programs for Alpharetta’s public safety personnel.

Free weekly training sessions are available on Wednesdays and Thursdays for those preparing for the race. Registration is now open at www.alphak9-5k.com.