Shake Shack is opening in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA — Shake Shack will open its doors Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. in Alpharetta. The Alpharetta Shack, at 11780 Haynes Bridge Road Alpharetta, will be the fifth location in the Atlanta area.

The Alpharetta Shack will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Alpharetta Shack features a large dining patio, kiosk ordering and an indoor dining room.

Guests can also place orders to-go at the Shack or preorder for pickup or delivery via the Shack App or web.

“We’re excited to open our doors in Alpharetta, a community we’ve had our eyes on for many years” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. “In addition to our welcoming dining room and patio, our Alpharetta Shack will offer an amazing Shack Track app thru experience, giving our guests the ability to preorder via app or web and pickup their order without leaving the comfort of their cars.”

The Alpharetta Shack will feature Shake Shack staples, including the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes. The Shack will also open with some exciting limited time menu items including Buffalo Chicken.

On the shake front, guests can try out the new Wake n’ Shake, made with Red Bay Coffee, and Chocolate Pie Shake, made with toasted oat pie from Four & Twenty Blackbird. Lastly, the Alpharetta location will also open with new seasonal lemonades, launching February 15th; Kiwi Apple Limeade, Blood Orange Citrusade, and Hibiscus Lychee Punch.

For the Alpharetta opening and as part of the company’s larger mission, Shake Shack will donate a dollar for every burger sold on opening day to local Alpharetta organization Dream Weavers. Dream Weavers of Georgia is non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children in foster care.

Additionally, the Alpharetta Shake Shack location is hiring for all levels. Those interested can apply in person or online at ShakeShack.com.