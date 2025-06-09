Roswell residents will have several opportunities to celebrate Juneteenth through citywide events scheduled for June 19 and 22.

The celebration will include educational tours, art exhibitions, live performances and a special edition of the city’s Alive in Roswell event. Mayor Kurt Wilson will speak at Heart of Roswell Park at 5 p.m. June 19 during the Alive in Roswell celebration.

“Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of both the progress made and the work that remains,” said Mayor Wilson. “Roswell is proud to come together as a community to honor this day through art, education, and celebration.”

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans learned of their freedom.

Events on June 19 begin with a science show at 10 a.m. at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. Big Thinkers Science Exploration will present “It’s Electric,” featuring a Tesla coil and indoor lightning with audience participation.

At 11 a.m., Barrington Hall will host a Black Experience Tour focusing on the lives of enslaved people who lived and worked at the historic site and helped build early Roswell.

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center will hold a special artist reception at 1 p.m. for “Juneteenth: Our Freedom II.” African Americans for the Arts presents the exhibition featuring works by local Black artists celebrating liberation, identity and heritage.

The main celebration begins at 5 p.m. at Heart of Roswell Park with the special Juneteenth edition of Alive in Roswell. The event will feature DJ Tron, line dancing, food trucks, local vendors and the mayor’s remarks.

On June 22, Robin Latimore and the Boys will perform rhythm and blues music at 4 p.m. at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

LED screen tributes will be displayed throughout the events. Complete schedules and event details are available at roswell365.com/Juneteenth.

