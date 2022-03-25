What you need to know about the Trump rally in Georgia on Saturday

Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Georgia on Saturday in an effort to drum up more support for David Perdue’s gubernatorial campaign.

Perdue still lags behind in the polls against Gov. Brian Kemp.

The rally will be held in Commerce on Saturday evening at the Banks County Dragway. The parking lot will open to traffic at 8 a.m. and the venue will open at 2 p.m. The program starts at 4 p.m. and Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

Notable republican figures Herschel Walker and Marjorie Taylor Greene are also expected to speak at the rally.

Banks County officials are expecting heavy traffic around the time of the rally and have shifted some traffic patterns to accommodate the traffic increase.

County officials are reminding drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes of travel into the Banks Crossing area if necessary.

Below are a list of road closures and detours.

Before and During

Falukner Road – East Ridgeway to Commerce Café Closed beginning at 0730 – END

Faulkner Road – East Ridgeway to US 441 1:00 PM – END Closed

After the Event

East Ridgeway to Steven B Tanger – One way only moving toward US 441

Steven B Tanger to US 441 – One way to US 441 South

East Ridgeway to Ridgeway Church Rd – Single lane of traffic from event site

Ridgeway Church Rd to Steven B Tanger – Closed until traffic returns to normal volume

Detours Around Banks Crossing