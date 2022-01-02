Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s verified Twitter account has been suspended.

According to representatives from Twitter, Greene was suspended for repeatedly violating Twitter’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

In addition to her frequent post about the pandemic, in the days leading up to the account suspension, Greene had used her account to call for a “National Divorce.”

Greene responded to the suspension on a conservative social media website and called Twitter “an enemy to America.”

“When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” she said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Greene’s official U.S. Representative account is still active on Twitter.

Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

About The Georgia 14th: According to the U.S. Census, District 14 is 85.3% white and has a median household income of $42,700. The district has a high school graduation rate of 79.1% and a college graduation rate of 16.6%. The district includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties as well as part of Pickens County.

