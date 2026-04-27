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Early in-person voting kicked off today across Georgia for the May 19 General Primary and Nonpartisan Election. Voters have until May 15 to cast a ballot before Election Day arrives.

What’s Happening: The early voting window runs Monday through Friday, April 27 through May 15. Each county sets its own polling locations and hours. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s on the Ballot: Several major races mark this primary season. Georgia voters will choose party nominees for statewide seats including the governor, secretary of state, and U.S. Senate, as well as Congressional district races.

In Richmond County: Four locations are open for early voting, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p

What you need to bring: Georgia law requires a valid photo ID to vote in person. A Georgia driver’s license, state ID card, or U.S. passport all qualify. During early voting, you can vote at any designated site in your county. On Election Day, you must go to your assigned precinct.

Absentee voting: If you prefer to vote by mail, your absentee ballot request must reach your county elections office by May 8. You can verify your registration and find your sample ballot at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

The Path Forward: Any primary race where no candidate wins more than half the vote will go to a runoff election on June 16.