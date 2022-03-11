Winter Weather Live Updates: Snow expected in Georgia around 4 a.m.

Snow is expected to arrive in Georgia around 4 a.m. Saturday.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 4 a.m. through 1 p.m. Saturday.

Areas in Northwest Georgia can expect about 2 to 3 inches of accumulation.

A light dusting of snow up to two inches is expected further south including Carrol County, Douglas County, Bartow, Cherokee and Cobb. Areas in extreme Northeast Georgia may also see a dusting.

Cold temperatures will quickly arrive Saturday morning, bringing the potential for light snow for a few hours in parts of north Georgia.

To the South of the snow and throughout the rest of Georgia, you can expect frigid temperatures with lows in the 30s tonight and Saturday, along with severe thunderstorms and possible tornados.

Below is a live blog of snow and weather related incidents, closings, and information. Check back frequently as the storm system progresses.

Atlanta opens warming centers due to frigid temperatures

The City of Atlanta announced the opening of two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The centers will open tomorrow, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open through Sunday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The warming centers are located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

Transportation will be provided Saturday morning at 7:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Columbia County cancels outdoor sports practice

All outdoor youth sports practices have been canceled in Columbia County for tonight and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) due the saturation on the playing surfaces coupled with the outlook of severe weather throughout tonight and tomorrow morning.