Body found in Bibb County woods

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a dead body that was found in a wooded area near the 1900 block of Sheridan Avenue.

The remains were found by a WMAZ employee at around 1:00p.m. The employee of the news outlet was reported to have been in the area searching for a missing person from December, 78-year-old James Dumas.

The remains will be sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab , where an autopsy will be conducted. The autopsy will assist in help determining the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.