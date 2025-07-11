A driver died Thursday night after their SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with an 18-wheeler on Rocky Creek Road in Macon.

🚗 What Happened: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports the SUV was traveling eastbound around 11 p.m. when it crossed into the westbound lane near Jennifer Drive. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the collision.

🔍 What We Don’t Know: Investigators have not released details about what caused the SUV driver to cross into oncoming traffic. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

🔎 What’s Next: Fatality investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the collision to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The collision forced the closure of Rocky Creek Road for several hours Thursday night as emergency crews responded and investigators documented the scene.