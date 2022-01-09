17-year-old Georgia girl shot during police chase

LYONS — A 17-year-old girl was injured overnight during a shootout with police after a chase in Toombs County.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

From the GBI’s Report: Charles James, age 32, of Vidalia was taken into custody. Taliyah Williams, age 17, of Vidalia, was injured. No officers were injured.

The investigation shows that Lyons police officers responded to a bank alarm call. While checking the bank, officers heard shots being fired. Officers called dispatch at 12:11 a.m. stating they heard shots fired.

Dispatch also received a 911 call about shots fired near CKT trailer park at 254 East Clifton Avenue in Lyons. Once officers responded to the area, officers saw someone, later identified as Charles James, driving through a ditch and through the yards of homes. James got out of the car and ran away.

After a short chase, he was arrested on Jones Street. Taliyah Williams, who was also in the car, drove away and another Lyons police officer chased her.

During the chase, Williams drove by the officer who had James in custody. The officer heard gunfire and fired shots towards the car. The chase continued and GSP joined the pursuit. The car stopped at East Grady and 11th Street because of a flat tire. Williams got out of the car and ran. She was shot and wounded by the GSP trooper. Williams was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Savannah.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is done, the casefile will be given to the Toombs County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 4th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Featured Post