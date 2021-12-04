DeKalb County giving $100 gift cards for COVID vaccinations today

DeKalb County will give a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination today, Saturday, Dec. 4.

The vaccination event is focusing on the multicultural community along the Buford Highway corridor.

Since June 2021, DeKalb County has given $100 prepaid debit cards to 6,000 eligible residents who received COVID-19 vaccinations during county-sponsored events.

Beginning at 8 a.m., DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older at the old K-Mart located at 5597 Buford Highway NE in Doraville

Anyone receiving a vaccine, including booster shots, will also receive a $100 prepaid debit card.

You will be able to remain in your vehicles when receiving vaccinations, and walk-ups are welcome.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free, however participants are asked to bring insurance information and a photo identification, if available. While participants will not be billed, an administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance.

More Context

Everyone will have a choice of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Booster doses of vaccine are recommended for adults 18 and older who have completed their first series of vaccine.

Those returning for a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer or for those age 18 and older desiring a booster dose, will need to bring their CDC vaccination card.

As of Dec. 3, in DeKalb County, 403,427 residents, or 54 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. In DeKalb, 47.1 percent of Hispanics have received at least one dose. Approximately 44.3 percent of African Americans have received at least one dose, while 59.6 percent of Whites and 75.6 percent of Asians have received at least one dose.