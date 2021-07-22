Vaccines are free, but DeKalb County will give you $50 to get one

The coronavirus vaccine is free, but one Georgia county is willing to give you $50 if you’ll get one.

DeKalb County Government is giving away $50 prepaid debit cards as incentives for the first 300 people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations July 24 during the county’s monthly food distribution.

Beginning at 8 a.m., DeKalb County Board of Health medical professionals and DeKalb Fire Rescue paramedics and EMTs will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years of age and older at three locations:

James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084

The first 100 people receiving vaccinations at each location will receive a $50 prepaid debit card.

“Only 44 percent of DeKalb County residents are fully vaccinated,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “We are urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise.”

As of July 20 in DeKalb County, 34.6 percent of African-Americans have received at least one dose, while 52.8 percent of Whites and 67.8 percent of Asians have received at least one dose. Approximately 35 percent of Hispanics have received at least one dose.

The vaccinations will occur during the county’s back-to-school food distribution for 3,500 families.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health about 57 people in DeKalb County are testing positive for coronavirus each day.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the following drive-thru locations:

Big Miller Grove, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way #4811, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30088.

Partners include DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp. and Saint Philip AME Church.

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables and protein to more than 45,300 DeKalb County families.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.