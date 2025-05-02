Floyd County Offers Debris Removal Help After Storm Damages Celanese Village

Floyd County Public Works is stepping in to help residents of Celanese Village clean up after a severe storm caused significant damage Thursday night.

The storm toppled approximately ten trees onto homes in Celanese Village, with many more falling in yards, on fences, and pulling down power lines. Some trees also blocked roadways, requiring crews to work through the night to clear paths.

This special service targets residents without property insurance who cannot hire contractors for removal. The county will monitor the area for several weeks to clear vegetative debris from public rights of way.

The assistance does not include removal of roofing materials or construction and demolition debris.

Residents seeking more information can contact Floyd County Public Works at 706-236-2477.

Play a Game