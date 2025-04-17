Chatham County Town Hall: Green Island Road Path Discussion Next Week

Share

Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis will host a Town Hall meeting to discuss the Green Island Road Path project Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Green Island Road Path is an off-road, multipurpose trail that is proposed to run adjacent to Green Island Road from Diamond Causeway to the cul-de-sac, approximately 2.1 miles in length. The project proposes the trail will cross Diamond Causeway and connect to the existing multipurpose trail on the north side of Diamond Causeway.

WHAT: Town Hall Meeting on Green Island Road Path

WHEN: Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Chatham County Public Works Training Room, 7226 Varnedoe Drive, Savannah, GA 31406

In The Know: While much attention is given to national politics and the workings of Congress and the White House, local government meetings are where the decisions that impact your daily life are made. City Council, County Commission, School Board Meetings, and Town Halls are where your elected leaders discuss and decide the issues that most effect your family and your community. These meetings are open to the public.



Each week, The Georgia Sun highlights some of the meetings and local government actions you need to know about in your community to keep you informed and to make sure you know what decisions your elected officials are considering and how your tax dollars are being spent.