Douglas County Chairman to Deliver State of the County Address Next Week

Douglas County Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones will deliver the 2025 State of the County address on Wednesday, April 16, at the Douglasville Conference Center.

The event, organized in partnership with the Douglas County Chamber and Council for Quality Growth, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

During her speech, Jones will highlight the county’s progress and share her vision for Douglas County’s future.

For those unable to attend, the entire program will be broadcast on the county’s government access channel, DCTV23, and shared on the county’s social media platforms.

Residents can also read the speech in the May edition of Chapel Hill News and Views.