Cherokee County Commissioner Steve West Resigns: Here’s Why

Cherokee County Commissioner Steve West resigned his post as District 1 Commissioner May 6.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity to serve on the Board of Commissioners for the last 10 years representing the residents of District 1. I appreciate all the support from the community over the years and am proud of what we have accomplished as Board,” West said. “I appreciate the opportunity voters have given me to serve Cherokee County.”

West officially resigned following the May 6 Board of Commissioners meeting. Fellow commissioners thanked him for his service and for his mentorship, and the crowd in attendance gave him a standing ovation.

West resigned his post as required by law to run for state Senate District 21. Sen. Brandon Beach, who had been serving as the state senator representing District 21, resigned his seat May 5 to serve as U.S. Treasurer.

West was first elected in November 2014 and was sworn into his first term in January 2015. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

A special election will be held to fill the remainder of West’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2026. Special election information and qualifying dates and fees will be announced by the Cherokee County Office of Elections and Voter Registration.