Georgia father sent to hospital after dispute with son

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault that occurred at about 5:46 p.m. Nov. 26.

According to authorities a 54-year-old Macon man received a serious head injury during a domestic dispute with is juvenile son.

The man was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and is listed to be in critical condition.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.