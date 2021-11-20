18-year-old killed in Macon parking lot

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in a parking lot off Greentree Parkway just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Deputies received a call of a person shot in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies located an 18-year-old Montaveous Raines Jr., of Macon, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to upper body.

Raines was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.

There is no information on the suspect, or what lead up to the incident at this time.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.