Futon County will distribute 1,000 turkeys to families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The families who will receive the free turkeys on Sunday have been pre-selected by Fulton County Public Schools and Atlanta Public Schools as part of an effort to ensure the families who benefit are in the most need.

“I’m thrilled that Fulton County will once again directly help families in need celebrate the holiday and put food on their table,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts. “Here in Fulton County, we’re showing that government still does work for the people. We know that things are more expensive than usual this year and some families may have difficulty affording the holiday meal. Every family should be able to celebrate the holiday and I’m dedicated to making that a reality.”

The county held its first turkey giveaway last year, something that Chairman Pitts says he wants to turn into an annual tradition.

The turkeys will be distributed at three locations across Fulton County – one in north Fulton at Crabapple Middle School, one in south Fulton at Benjamin Banneker High School, and one in Atlanta at the Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy – from 1 1a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Families eligible to receive a turkey must have been contacted by Fulton County Schools or Atlanta Schools prior to the event.

This event is being done in partnership with Feed a Billion.