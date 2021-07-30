Gwinnett County designated a Purple Heart County

As a sign of Gwinnett County’s deep respect and admiration for those men and women wounded or killed in defense of their country, the Board of Commissioners proclaimed Gwinnett County as a Purple Heart County on Tuesday.

Commissioners unanimously approved a proclamation announcing the designation, which was presented to Lou Zayas, commander of Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Zayas was accompanied by veterans with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and volunteers from the Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial Museum.

“This distinction means so much for our community,” said Commissioner Jasper Watkins, a retired Army lieutenant colonel. “We’re showing the brave men and women who were wounded or died serving our country, that we’ve got them and we will not let them down. We’re standing right here with them to help fight the battles they may endure daily.”

Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said, “Being a Purple Heart County means honoring and remembering military personnel wounded or killed in combat with hostile force. Today, we honor our veterans, those currently serving and their families, who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life. As a Purple Heart County, Gwinnett will observe Purple Heart Day every year on August 7th, commemorating the creation of the oldest American military decoration for military merit.”

The Military Order of the Purple Heart promotes goodwill, patriotism and supports legislative initiatives for combat-wounded veterans and their families.

The County will fly the Purple Heart flag at the Fallen Heroes Memorial and will place Purple Heart County signs at the entrances to the County.