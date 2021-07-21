Here’s what Gwinnett County is doing to reduce gun crimes

Move over CSI, the Gwinnett County Police Department will soon be able to solve crimes more efficiently.

Tuesday, county officials approved buying Integrated Ballistic Identification System technology to reduce gun-related crimes.

How does this new technology work?

When there are shell casings found at a crime scene, the investigator will use the new technology’s 3D-enhanced imagery to compare images with shell casings found in a national database. Because everything is done in-house, this will cut down on ballistics wait time – which can generally take several weeks to complete.

“The acquisition of this technology will produce important investigative leads that will aid the department in apprehending the perpetrators of violent crime,” said Deputy Chief James McClure. “There is no doubt this new technology will play a vital role in helping the agency safeguard our community.”

The program allows investigators to access the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network. The network is managed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.