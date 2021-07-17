65-year-old woman struck and killed by vehicle in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian traffic incident that occurred in 2000 block of Old Clinton Road, just before 9:30 p.m.

A passerby saw a woman laying in the roadway unresponsive and called police. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Irene Stubbs of Macon had been struck by a vehicle.

Stubbs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office personnel.

The vehicle that struck Stubbs left the scene before deputies arrived. No witnesses have come forward at this time, and there is no information on the vehicle involved in the incident.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY: Sign up for our free Email newsletter.