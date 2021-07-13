Sole finalist for Glynn County Manager position withdraws his name

In a letter delivered to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners on July 13, 2021, sole finalist for the Glynn County Manager position, Jeff Chapman, withdrew his name from consideration.

Chapman said in his letter that after his interview and with more thoughtful consideration, he realized a one-year employment contract would not allow him to pursue this position any further for his family and community. He also said the meaningful opportunity the public has given him in the last four years as elected Tax Commissioner to improve the structure and service of the Tax Office weigh heavily in his decision.

Georgia state law limits county commissions from entering a contract of more than one-year.

County Chairman Wayne Neal stated, “As Tax Commissioner we value his service highly. We will make every effort to find someone with the skills and abilities as the ones we saw in Chapman.”

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners selected Chapman as the finalist for the County Manager position in a July 1, 2021 meeting.

The Board is required to wait 14-days after releasing the names of the finalists to the public before making a final decision to hire a finalist.

Kathryn Downs will continue to serve as the Acting County Manager until her final day on July 23, 2021. The Board will make a decision regarding the Acting County Manager role prior to that date.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY: Sign up for our free Email newsletter.