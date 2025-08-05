The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is releasing limited-edition K9 plushies to support their Christmas Joy program, with sales beginning Friday, August 8.

The plushies, priced at $30 each, will feature two new K9 officers making their debut alongside returning favorites. Unlike previous offerings, the plushies must be purchased individually rather than as a set.

The plushies are back and will be available for a limited time.

The fundraiser benefits the Cherokee Sheriff’s Foundation’s Christmas Joy program, which provides assistance to families in need during the holiday season.

Interested buyers can access the sales link on the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Facebook page when sales open at 8 a.m. on August 8. Officials note that quantities are limited and encourage early purchases.

For more information about the Christmas Joy program, visit the Cherokee Sheriff’s Foundation website.