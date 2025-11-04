Voters across Georgia will find clear skies and comfortable temperatures when they head to the polls today.

What’s Happening: The weather will be sunny with temperatures reaching 72 degrees. Light winds will shift from north to east throughout the day.

What’s Important: Good weather typically brings more people to vote in local and state elections. Rain and cold temperatures often keep voters at home, especially in elections that don’t have a presidential candidate on the ballot.

Between the Lines: Tonight will stay clear with temperatures dropping to 42 degrees. Polls close at 7 p.m., in most areas, giving voters plenty of daylight hours to cast their ballots in comfortable conditions.

The Sources: National Weather Service.