Voters across Georgia will find clear skies and comfortable temperatures when they head to the polls today.
What’s Happening: The weather will be sunny with temperatures reaching 72 degrees. Light winds will shift from north to east throughout the day.
What’s Important: Good weather typically brings more people to vote in local and state elections. Rain and cold temperatures often keep voters at home, especially in elections that don’t have a presidential candidate on the ballot.
Between the Lines: Tonight will stay clear with temperatures dropping to 42 degrees. Polls close at 7 p.m., in most areas, giving voters plenty of daylight hours to cast their ballots in comfortable conditions.
The Sources: National Weather Service.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.