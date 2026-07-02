Swimmers heading to Tybee Island today should be careful — rip currents are possible and conditions are rated a medium hazard.

What’s happening: Lifeguards are flying yellow flags along the beach. Rip currents, which are fast-moving channels of water that can pull swimmers away from shore, are possible today. Swimmers should stay close to a staffed lifeguard tower.

What this means for you: A real-time map at safebeachday.com/tybee-island shows where lifeguards are stationed, which towers are open, and what each patrol zone covers. You can also sign up for beach safety alerts through that site.

The path forward: The beach is not yet fully staffed. The city is still hiring lifeguards; anyone interested can apply at cityoftybee.org.