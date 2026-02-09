Listen to this post

Rain is expected to return to north and central Georgia by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Atlanta office. The highest chance of rain this week falls on Saturday at 70%.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service said a low pressure system will move east and bring rain to north Georgia starting Wednesday. A second low pressure system is expected to follow by the weekend. Monday and Tuesday have a 0% chance of rain. Wednesday jumps to 50%. Thursday drops back to 15%. Friday picks up to 30%. Saturday hits 70%.

What’s important: Rain totals starting Wednesday are expected to stay under a quarter of an inch, according to the weather service. The agency said the risk of severe weather this weekend is low.

What happens next: A second low pressure system is expected to move into the area by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said the weekend rain should be beneficial.