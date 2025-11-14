North and central Georgia residents can expect dry, pleasant weather through the weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures.

What’s Happening: Friday through Monday will bring sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s and lows in the 40s to mid-50s. Rain chances remain low through the weekend.

What’s Important: The dry conditions will continue until Tuesday when isolated afternoon showers return to north Georgia. Temperatures will stay warm all week, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Between the Lines: Far north Georgia has a slight chance of rain Sunday morning, but the odds are less than 15 percent. Tuesday through Thursday will see isolated afternoon showers limited to northern parts of the state.

The Sources: National Weather Service Atlanta.